Covid-19 spread remains under key threshold for second day

By Staff Report
A woman sits as she queues with others to collect cash of financial assistance through a mobile wallet under the governmental Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme for families in need during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 9, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The nation confirmed 6,047 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, keeping the contagion rate below the severity yardstick of 10 percent for a second consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

According to the statistics shared by the NCOC, the daily caseload has seen a slight increase in the last 24 hours, going up from 5,327 a day earlier.

The authorities conducted 61,190 diagnostic tests on February 1 to receive back a positivity rate of 9.88 percent.

However, the daily infection rates increased in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where Malankand recorded the positivity ratio at 44 percent, Kohat 32 percent, Peshawar 25 percent, and Charsadda 22 percent.

The rate in Lahore inched up to 13.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the active cases dropped to 102,103 after 9,590 patients recovered on Tuesday. The count had been registering an uptick since January 8 when the number of active cases stood at 15,192.

There are 1,559 patients in critical condition and being treated at intensive care units in different hospitals in the country, it added.

The NCOC, a department leading the nation’s campaign against the pandemic, said the number of confirmed cases increased to 1.4 million while 1.3 million out of them have recovered.

According to the NCOC data, 29 people died due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,330.

Sindh is the most-affected province of the country in terms of the number of cases with 544,722 infections, followed by Punjab, which has reported 482,316 cases so far.

NCOC SPEEDS UP VACCINATION DRIVE

Meanwhile, the NCOC announced to speed up the process of vaccinating the public to avoid a further spread of the latest fifth wave of infections.

The daily meeting of the federal forum was told that over 1.2 million people have been administered the vaccination in the last 24 hours.

With this, the number of total doses administered since March 2021 has reached 174 million across the country.

The government has fully vaccinated 80 million people and at least 104 million have had one dose of the vaccine.

