PIA lauded for ensuring coronavirus prevention measures abroad

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) received an appreciation letter from the Xi’an Municipal Committee (XMC) of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) for ensuring prevention and control measures against Covid-19 and extending cooperation during its flight operation in the industrial and tech hub of China.

After battling a fresh wave of coronavirus for about two months, the northern city, a major tourist destination, lifted a lockdown on Monday that had isolated its 13 million people for weeks.

The office of the Foreign Affairs Working Committee of the XMC, in a letter to Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA country manager in China, acknowledged the careful arrangements, and epidemic prevention and control measures adopted by the flag carrier.

The authorities also noted the airline staff at Xi’an Xianyang International Airport was not afraid of risk and troubles and they provided meticulous services such as seat, flight transfer, meal, guarantees and special ticket change etc during the mission.

Thanking for the support, the committee expressed sincere respect for the efforts made by the relevant personnel of the airlines.

The airline is currently operating its commercial passenger flight to and from the Islamabad-Xi’an-Beijing route.

Staff Report

