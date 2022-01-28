India rejects visas of 170 Pakistani pilgrims to distort ‘peace initiative’

The government of India denied visas to 170 Pakistani tourists on Friday, who completed their preparations for a tour to Pakistan .

As per the Faith Tourism Coordinator MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar, the Indian government denied the visas on the pretext of Covid-19 restrictions.

He revealed that 170 tourists had registered for the tour and the group wanted to visit Ajmer Sharif, New Delhi, Mith, Jaipur and other areas of India.

As per the details, the visit was supposed to conclude on February 1 but it has been deferred after the Indian government’s refusal.

Diplomatic sources told that there is no agreement on visit visas between Pakistan and India.

They further stated that Pakistan and Indian pilgrims visit each other’s countries as per the existing 1974 agreement, adding that Pakistan had issued visas to Indian tourists.

India will not recognise the efforts of any individual for faith tourism between the two countries, adding that both nations would have to negotiate to resolve the issue, sources concluded.