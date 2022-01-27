Opinion

To the rescue

Extension of the 1122 service to 79 tehsils is creditable

By Editorial
0
0

The achievement of extending the 1122 emergency service to 79 tehsils of the Punjab is creditable, and reflects the success of the service since it was founded in 2004. As 1122 Rescue provides an ambulance service, a rescue service, and a fire service, it has an impact on people when they are undergoing what will prove to be the biggest crisis of their lives. It is the public’s approval of what they have been doing that has led to the current expansion, which has led to their now bringing services to the tehsil level in well over half the province’s tehsils, 79 of 125. Coverage of all 36 districts has already been achieved. Now Rescue 1122 has got a tehsil presence consisting of two ambulances at each tehsil headquarters and a 29-member staff. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar handed over keys of 22 ambulances at a ceremony in Lahore for the first 22 ambulances, covering 11 tehsils, where the service is immediately available. The remaining 68 tehsils will be made operational by June.

It should not be forgotten that Rescue-1122 is plugging an important gap, which should be provided by local governments. Indeed, the fire service is proverbially considered a municipal service. However, the presence of 1122 rescuers, ahead of the more orthodox services in a wide range of emergencies, has shown that it is meeting a much needed gap. As the service becomes available in seven minutes, it is not just faster than its older parallels, but often proves the difference between life and death. This has made it such a desperately sought first-responder.

- Advertisement -

The target should now be to extend coverage to all the province’s tehsils. While fiscal prudence is to be prized as a virtue, it should not be allowed to come in the way of saving lives. With the expansion of the service will come auditors anxious to find malfeasance in the upkeep and operation of motor vehicles. That might mean long periods when vehicles are garaged because funds are not being released for repairs. That too is one of the dangers that must be guarded against.

Previous articleThe Neros of Lahore
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The Neros of Lahore

On my first visit to Rome in 1979, I went looking for the place in the ruins of the old city where ' Nero...
Read more
Comment

Is the PM listening?

With the sacking of accountability adviser Shahzad Akbar, Prime Minister Imran Khan has run out yet another partner. Such has been the fate of...
Read more
Comment

Bangladesh needs both the USA and China

Bangladesh needs both the USA and China. Now, Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal get attention from world powers. The USA, the UK, China,...
Read more
Comment

More dangerous than Covid

Climate change is the biggest health threat facing humanity. Recently, Lahore has been ranked number one for Air Pollution and smog in the World....
Read more
Comment

The curtain falls

Every high has a low, every rise has a fall, similarly every show has an end. The topsy turvy play of tabdeeli seems to...
Read more
Comment

The HEC is on an imported ventilator

The university teachers have been divided by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) into two different categories even if they have the same...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

No decline in prices for next three months: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin on Wednesday hinted at no decline in the price hike for the next three months. While addressing a...

IO files final challan in court after delay of 2 months in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Pakistan Rangers, India’s BSF exchange sweets at Wagah border

NAB says ‘politicians are least corrupt as compared to bureaucrats & businessmen’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.