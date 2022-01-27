NATIONAL

10 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack on checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

By Staff Report
Paramilitary soldiers patrol near the Pakistan Stock Exchange building following an attack by gunmen in Karachi on June 29, 2020. - At least six people were killed when gunmen attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on June 9, with a policeman among the dead after the assailants opened fire and hurled a grenade at the trading floor, authorities said. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Ten soldiers were martyred after terrorists attacked a security forces’ checkpost in Balochistan’s Kech district, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the “fire raid” by terrorists occurred on the night of Jan 25-26.

“During intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was killed and several injured. While repulsing terrorists’ fire raid, 10 soldiers embraced martyrdom,” the statement said.

It added that three terrorists had been apprehended in the follow-up clearance operation, which it said was still in progress to hunt down the perpetrators of the incident.

“The armed forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the ISPR statement said.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred after terrorists attacked a military post in Bannu’s Janikhel.

On January 5, two soldiers were martyred and as many terrorists killed in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last month, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists during an IBO in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district.

