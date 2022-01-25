Four arrested in murder of Lahore reporter

LAHORE: Four suspects have been apprehended in the last 24 hours in connection with the murder of a journalist in Lahore, while gunmen are being tracked using surveillance footage, police said Tuesday.

Gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed Husnain Shah, who worked for the Capital TV news channel as a crime reporter, on Monday before fleeing the scene. The attackers targeted Shah near the Lahore Press Club.

The police arrested the owners of four motorcycles during the initial probe. The shooters were traced to Brandreth Road with the help of closed-circuit television footage.

“Cameras as Brandreth Road are also being analysed to further draw an escape path used by the shooters,” people familiar with the probe said.

A preliminary investigation report has also been submitted to the Punjab police chief which said Shah was on his way to his office when his vehicle was targeted near the Shimla Pahari neighbourhood.

“Two motorcyclists fired at him with eight bullet wounds found at Shah’s abdomen and chest,” it said, adding the attackers appeared to be expert shooters.

It further said the incident is apparently linked to personal enmity and the police have further accessed the mobile data of the victim to analyse other aspects in the case.

Inspector-General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the Lahore police to immediately arrest the perpetrators.

Angered over the attack, journalists rallied in Lahore, condemning the assault and demanding the arrest of the killers.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also condemned the attack and ordered a probe into the incident.