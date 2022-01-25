NATIONAL

Four arrested in murder of Lahore reporter

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Four suspects have been apprehended in the last 24 hours in connection with the murder of a journalist in Lahore, while gunmen are being tracked using surveillance footage, police said Tuesday.

Gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed Husnain Shah, who worked for the Capital TV news channel as a crime reporter, on Monday before fleeing the scene. The attackers targeted Shah near the Lahore Press Club.

The police arrested the owners of four motorcycles during the initial probe. The shooters were traced to Brandreth Road with the help of closed-circuit television footage.

“Cameras as Brandreth Road are also being analysed to further draw an escape path used by the shooters,” people familiar with the probe said.

A preliminary investigation report has also been submitted to the Punjab police chief which said Shah was on his way to his office when his vehicle was targeted near the Shimla Pahari neighbourhood.

“Two motorcyclists fired at him with eight bullet wounds found at Shah’s abdomen and chest,” it said, adding the attackers appeared to be expert shooters.

It further said the incident is apparently linked to personal enmity and the police have further accessed the mobile data of the victim to analyse other aspects in the case.

Inspector-General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed the Lahore police to immediately arrest the perpetrators.

Angered over the attack, journalists rallied in Lahore, condemning the assault and demanding the arrest of the killers.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar also condemned the attack and ordered a probe into the incident.

Previous articleGunmen kill policeman guarding polio workers
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Gunmen kill policeman guarding polio workers

PESHAWAR: Gunmen shot and killed a Pakistani policeman who was providing security for polio vaccination workers in Jarma union council of Kohat district of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan students in China eye Beijing Olympics

ISLAMABAD: With the Chinese New Year and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics approaching, Nawaz Shah feels more passion for winter sports across China. Shah, 29,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan ranks 140 out of 180 on global corruption index

ISLAMABAD: The absence of a central agency to coordinate action against corruption was a core factor in driving Pakistan to its lowest in recent...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM meets Sri Lanka trade minister on boosting bilateral, economic ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met with visiting Sri Lankan Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena to discuss bilateral and economic relations, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen who were imprisoned for unlawfully entering its territorial waters, the Foreign Office said Tuesday. The fishermen were released from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Treasury, opposition lock horns in Senate over PM’s speech

ISLAMABAD: The treasury and the opposition benches engaged in a verbal clash in the Senate on Tuesday over prime minister’s recent statement as well...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

FM meets Sri Lanka trade minister on boosting bilateral, economic ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met with visiting Sri Lankan Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena to discuss bilateral and economic relations, the...

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen

US reports nearly two million migrant apprehensions at southern border in 2021

Sydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.