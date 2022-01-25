Gunmen kill policeman guarding polio workers

PESHAWAR: Gunmen shot and killed a Pakistani policeman who was providing security for polio vaccination workers in Jarma union council of Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, according to police.

The assailants fled the scene, and no one claimed responsibility for the attack in Kohat, local police official Dikdar Khan said.

He added the body of the slain policeman had been transported to a hospital.

No polio workers were harmed in the attack, police said, a day after the government launched a nationwide anti-polio campaign.

Attackers target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely believing the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.