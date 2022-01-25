NATIONAL

Gunmen kill policeman guarding polio workers

By Staff Report
A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to a child at a railway station during a polio vaccination campaign in Lahore on August 27, 2019. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

PESHAWAR: Gunmen shot and killed a Pakistani policeman who was providing security for polio vaccination workers in Jarma union council of Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, according to police.

The assailants fled the scene, and no one claimed responsibility for the attack in Kohat, local police official Dikdar Khan said.

He added the body of the slain policeman had been transported to a hospital.

No polio workers were harmed in the attack, police said, a day after the government launched a nationwide anti-polio campaign.

Attackers target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely believing the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.

Previous articlePakistan students in China eye Beijing Olympics
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Pakistan students in China eye Beijing Olympics

ISLAMABAD: With the Chinese New Year and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics approaching, Nawaz Shah feels more passion for winter sports across China. Shah, 29,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan ranks 140 out of 180 on global corruption index

ISLAMABAD: The absence of a central agency to coordinate action against corruption was a core factor in driving Pakistan to its lowest in recent...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM meets Sri Lanka trade minister on boosting bilateral, economic ties

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met with visiting Sri Lankan Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena to discuss bilateral and economic relations, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen who were imprisoned for unlawfully entering its territorial waters, the Foreign Office said Tuesday. The fishermen were released from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Treasury, opposition lock horns in Senate over PM’s speech

ISLAMABAD: The treasury and the opposition benches engaged in a verbal clash in the Senate on Tuesday over prime minister’s recent statement as well...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt committed to national solidarity, CPEC security: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that neither terrorism will be allowed in the country nor any compromise be made on the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen who were imprisoned for unlawfully entering its territorial waters, the Foreign Office said Tuesday. The fishermen were released from...

US reports nearly two million migrant apprehensions at southern border in 2021

Sydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51

Tedros in one-man race to remain at WHO helm

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.