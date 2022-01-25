NATIONAL

FM meets Sri Lanka trade minister on boosting bilateral, economic ties

By Monitoring Report
FOREIGN MINISTER MAKHDOOM SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI RECEIVED THE MINISTER OF TRADE OF SRI LANKA, DR. BANDULA GUNAWARDHANA AT THE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS ON 24TH JANUARY 2022

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday met with visiting Sri Lankan Minister of Trade Bandula Gunawardena to discuss bilateral and economic relations, the Foreign Office said.

During the meeting, the foreign minister highlighted the importance of strengthening the existing fraternal relations between the two countries through high-level exchanges, it said in a statement.

Qureshi underlined the need to capitalise on the immense goodwill that exists between Pakistan and Sri Lanka by expanding cooperation across diverse areas including trade and investment, tourism, culture, education, defense, agriculture, and human resource development, said the statement.

“All efforts must be made to enhance bilateral trade relations through optimal utilization of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (FTA), particularly by expanding interaction between the business communities on both sides, and joint ventures and investments in high potential sectors,” he was quoted as saying.

Both sides also agreed to continue close collaboration in multilateral fora and to strengthen regional cooperation, the Foreign Office said.

