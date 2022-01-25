NATIONAL

Pakistan releases 20 Indian fishermen

By Staff Report
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) (front) personnel and Pakistani Rangers (in black) personnel lower their respective flags during the daily beating retreat ceremony on the eve of the 75th Pakistan Independence day on August 14, at the India-Pakistan Wagah Post some 35 km from Amritsar on August 13, 2021. (Photo by NARINDER NANU / AFP) (Photo by NARINDER NANU/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan released 20 Indian fishermen who were imprisoned for unlawfully entering its territorial waters, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

The fishermen were released from a jail in Karachi and transported to Lahore where they were handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border on Monday, it said in a statement.

“These prisoners have been released on completion of their sentences.”

The new move comes amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nuclear-armed rivals, which have been simmering since New Delhi scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s decades-long semi-autonomous status in August 2019.

The two countries frequently arrest fishermen for violating each other’s territorial waters due to poorly demarcated water boundaries and ill-equipped boats without the technology to determine exact locations.

Owing to long-standing strained relations between the two neighbours, prisoners are kept in prison for longer periods of time, and in some instances, even after their jail terms end.

“The issue of prisoners is of humanitarian nature and Pakistan expects the government of India to reciprocate the gesture in the same spirit,” the Foreign Office said.

Staff Report

World

US reports nearly two million migrant apprehensions at southern border in...

WASHINGTON: Almost 180,000 migrants were apprehended attempting to enter the United States from Mexico in December, official figures published Monday showed. The additional 178,840 detentions...

Sydney Olympics rings champion Csollany dead at 51

Tedros in one-man race to remain at WHO helm

Epaper – January 25-2022 LHR

