Immunisation declared mandatory to attend mosques as Covid-19 cases soar

ISLAMABAD: A day after the nation reported its highest daily number of infections since the outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) introduced new restrictions, obliging mosquegoers to present vaccine certificates to offer prayers.

In a statement issued Saturday, the body overseeing the pandemic response also decided to remove carpets and ensure a six-foot distance between worshipers to avoid the spread of the virus.

The faithful are also directed to perform ablution at home. Prayers should be offered in verandas instead of halls, while windows and doors of the worship places should be kept open.

The forum also recommended that Friday sermons should be kept brief to reduce exposure and discourage sick and elderly people and children from attending the prayers.

In the wake of the ongoing restrictions in force, the forum urged the nation to stand united in supporting the steps taken for the well-being of the public.

Earlier this week, the task force also banned indoor gatherings, weddings and dining in districts and cities with a Covid-19 transmission rate exceeding 10 percent.

DAILY CASES

Meanwhile, the nation reported 6,540 cases of the disease in the last 24 hours, a separate NCOC update showed, down from the record 7,600 infections registered the day before.

Statistics 22 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 58,902

Positive Cases: 6540

Positivity %: 11.10%

Deaths :12

Patients on Critical Care: 1,055 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 22, 2022

Friday’s count was Pakistan’s highest since the pandemic began two years ago. The country had last seen the most number of daily cases — 6,825 — on June 13, 2020.

Karachi recorded its highest ever positivity ratio of 46.58 percent on Friday.

The latest surge in cases is believed to be driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, triggering a fifth wave of the crisis.