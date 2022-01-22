NATIONAL

Immunisation declared mandatory to attend mosques as Covid-19 cases soar

By Staff Report
Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore on May 24, 2020. - Muslims around the world began marking a sombre Eid al-Fitr on May 24, many under coronavirus lockdown, but lax restrictions offer respite to worshippers in some countries despite fears of skyrocketing infections. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A day after the nation reported its highest daily number of infections since the outbreak of coronavirus in March 2020, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) introduced new restrictions, obliging mosquegoers to present vaccine certificates to offer prayers.

In a statement issued Saturday, the body overseeing the pandemic response also decided to remove carpets and ensure a six-foot distance between worshipers to avoid the spread of the virus.

The faithful are also directed to perform ablution at home. Prayers should be offered in verandas instead of halls, while windows and doors of the worship places should be kept open.

The forum also recommended that Friday sermons should be kept brief to reduce exposure and discourage sick and elderly people and children from attending the prayers.

In the wake of the ongoing restrictions in force, the forum urged the nation to stand united in supporting the steps taken for the well-being of the public.

Earlier this week, the task force also banned indoor gatherings, weddings and dining in districts and cities with a Covid-19 transmission rate exceeding 10 percent.

DAILY CASES

Meanwhile, the nation reported 6,540 cases of the disease in the last 24 hours, a separate NCOC update showed, down from the record 7,600 infections registered the day before.

Friday’s count was Pakistan’s highest since the pandemic began two years ago. The country had last seen the most number of daily cases — 6,825 — on June 13, 2020.

Karachi recorded its highest ever positivity ratio of 46.58 percent on Friday.

The latest surge in cases is believed to be driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant of the coronavirus, triggering a fifth wave of the crisis.

The total caseload climbed to 1,360,019 Saturday, said the NCOC. Sindh has been the worst hit, with a total of 520,415 cases, followed by Punjab where the virus was detected in 460,335 people.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus transmission rate in the Sindh capital inched down to 45.14 percent after it recorded 3,467 new cases. While the contagion rate in Hyderabad stood at 16 percent, and 12.8 percent in Lahore.

A total of 29,077 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, including 12 patients who lost their lives to the pandemic over the last 24 hours, the NCOC said.

The nation currently has 63,344 active cases, while 1,267,598 others have recovered.

The government authorised booster vaccination shots for citizens over the age of 30. Vaccination of children over the age of 12 has been made mandatory to attend the schools and children under 12 will attend schools with 50 percent attendance.

“We might see a peak after two weeks followed by a gradual decline,” Faisal Mahmood, associate professor of infections diseases at Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH), told Geo television channel on Friday.

About 70 million people, or 32 percent of the population, have had two vaccine doses.

Previous articleSecurity beefed up in Islamabad after Lahore explosion
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Security beefed up in Islamabad after Lahore explosion

ISLAMABAD: Security was beefed up across Islamabad, police said, days after three people were killed and 22 wounded by a bomb in Lahore. The nation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

KARACHI: Friends and former classmates of the Pakistan-born surgeon behind the world's first pig-to-human heart transplant say they earmarked him for greatness from his...
Read more
Top Headlines

How vaccine misinformation left children vulnerable to Omicron

WASHINGTON: The Covid-19 pandemic took a deadly toll on adults in the United States for two years while largely sparing children from the dire...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza says ‘Minus Niazi formula is in the works’

Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly and PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz on Friday ruled out the possibility of any "minus four formula"...
Read more
NATIONAL

Inflation, price hikes hit people across the world

Inflation and price hikes have become a global phenomenon in recent months, hitting the lower and middle income classes harder across the world. A new...
Read more
NATIONAL

Justice Ayesha appointed as country’s first woman SC judge

Lahore High Court's (LHC) Justice Ayesha A. Malik officially became Pakistan's first-ever woman judge of Supreme Court on Friday. As per a notification issued by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Donald Trump
World

Unsigned Trump order told Pentagon to seize voting machines: Politico

WASHINGTON: A draft executive order written by Donald Trump's White House in the weeks after his defeat in the 2020 election directed the nation's...

How vaccine misinformation left children vulnerable to Omicron

Collins downs Danish teen Tauson to set-up Mertens last-16 clash

Epaper – January 22-2022 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.