FM says PTI govt will complete its term, seeks opposition’s support for South Punjab province

By APP

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure and the opposition’s wish for in-house change would remain a dream.

Talking to media here, the foreign minister said the opposition has been wishing in-house change for the last three and half year but it would remain their wish only.

Responding to a question about establishment of South Punjab province, he said PTI government is making sincere efforts for creation of South Punjab province as it is the part of PTI’s manifesto. He said PTI lacks two third majority in the parliament which is needed for creation of new province. That is why, he said, PPP and PML N’s constitutional cooperation could help in establishing the South Punjab province.

He informed that he has written a letter to Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif and sought their constitutional cooperation for establishment of South Punjab.

The foreign minister said that the PTI government is ready to share the credit of South Punjab province with PPP and PML-N. He hoped the leadership of both political parties would respond positively and in-writing.

Qureshi informed that he has mentioned different administrative steps taken by PTI for empowering South Punjab.

About economic improvement, the foreign minister said that the country is heading towards economic uplift. He mentioned the new report of World Bank about economic situation in Pakistan and said the country is making growth by 5.37 percent.

To another query about PPP’s tractor march, Qureshi said that it is political right of the PPP. He, however, hinted that the PTI would also move from Punjab to Sindh.

The foreign minister paid rich tribute to armed forces for fighting against the terrorists. The enemies want to stop the journey of progress but the armed forces are foiling their nefarious designs, he added.

APP

