Nation reels as coronavirus transmission rate soars to 11.55 percent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is suffering a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads through the country, putting pressure on health services and weighing on an already sputtering economy.

The average number of new infections reported each day has arisen by more than 3,900 over the last three weeks, or 66 percent of the previous peak.

Daily infections are increasing, with 4,249 new infections reported on average each day. According to a Reuters tally, that’s 72 percent of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17 last year.

According to the latest statistics shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the positivity rate soared to over 11 percent during the past 24 hours.

The highest positivity rate has been recorded in Karachi, at about 40 percent, which is reporting around 60 percent of the total new infections.

The nation recorded 6,808 new cases Thursday, an increase of 19.6 per cent from Wednesday, marking the second-highest daily caseload since the start of the crisis in February 2020.

Pakistan has recorded its peak at 6,825 on June 13 last year.

While the total caseload now stood at 1.34 million after adding the latest infections. The authorities conducted 58,943 tests nationwide during the last 24 hours to receive a positivity ratio of 11.55 percent.

Meanwhile, The number of deaths from Covid-19 stood at five. Per the NCOC, after the addition of new deaths, the toll has now surged to 29,042.

The number of patients in critical care units stood at 918.

Also, on Wednesday, as many as 426 people completely recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 1.26 million.

Whereas, the number of active cases was recorded at a record 51,091.

Since the outbreak, 513,046 cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 456,992 in Punjab, 182,950 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 113,688 in Islamabad, 33,780 in Balochistan, 34,884 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10,461 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

13,093 people lost their lives to the crisis in Punjab, 7,710 in Sindh, 5,967 in KP, 969 in Islamabad, 749 in AJK, 367 in Balochistan and 187 in GB.

UNVACCINATED AT RISK OF EXPOSURE

Minister of State for National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan said the Omicron variant was dangerous for the unvaccinated, acknowledging the positivity ratio had soared but asserted the situation was under control in hospitals.

“This vaccination is proving effective in dealing with the situation following the Omicron outbreak… The number of infections is soaring, yes, but hospitalisation and mortality rates are still low,” he told a news channel.

Sultan said a majority of Omicron cases were reported from Karachi, followed by Lahore and Islamabad, adding that almost all patients of the latest variant experienced mild symptoms.

He said over 0.8 million doses of a vaccine were being administered across Pakistan on daily basis and the distribution would be further sped up.

He also expressed concern over non-compliance with health guidelines, saying wearing face masks and vaccination remained the most effective ways to stop the spread of the disease.

Replying to a question, he said NCOC directed the provinces to ensure that district administrations were enforcing the guidelines and taking strict actions against violators.

Sultan said that more than 51 percent of children above 12 were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, as he urged people to wear masks at all times and avoid crowded places.

Smart lockdowns will be imposed in neighbourhoods where the infection rate is above the limit of 10 percent.

People above 18 can also receive a booster jab from any authorised vaccination centre, he said, adding that the shots are being administered free of cost.

Replying to another question, the minister said the government was making wise decisions to overcome the burden of new cases, however, people need to change their behaviour towards vaccinations.

SOCIAL CURBS

A day earlier, the NCOC announced a ban on indoor gatherings and restrictions on schools in cities where the positivity rate is above 10 percent.

“Amid rising trend of disease across the country; detailed stock of the disease situation and currently enforced NPIs (non-pharmaceutical interventions) was carried out at NCOC in consultation with all federating units,” the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in a notification.

“Indoor gatherings banned, outdoor up to 300 (people) for districts with positivity rate more than 10 percent, with effect from Jan 24,” the NCOC said.

“Schools will be allowed to open with 50 percent attendance (staggered days) for students below the age of 12 years. For students (fully vaccinated) over 12 years.”

There will be a complete ban on indoor dining. Outdoor dining for fully vaccinated citizens and takeaway service will be allowed.