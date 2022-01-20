Hamza withdraws request for acquittal under amended NAB laws

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday withdrew his acquittal request filed on the basis of the National Accountability Bureau (Amendment) Act, 2021.

An accountability court in Lahore conducted a hearing on the Ashiana Housing Scheme, Ramzan Sugar Mills and money laundering cases involving members of the Sharif family.

During the proceedings, the court approved PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s exemption request.

Previously, FIA had submitted details of 45 bank accounts of Sharif, his sons Hamza and Suleman Shahbaz in the money laundering case.

The concerned officials said the accused may be sentenced to seven years with a fine and seizure of properties.

Earlier, FIA had submitted a challan against Sharif and Hamza and declared them as prime accused.

Sharif had termed the allegations of money laundering and kickback as baseless.