NATIONAL

Shamim signed affidavit at Nawaz’s London office, says solicitor

By INP
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif (C) interacts with the media in central London on November 1, 2017. A Pakistani court on October 26, 2017, issued arrest warrants for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in two cases of corruption spiralling from the Panama Papers leak, his lawyers said. / AFP PHOTO / CHRIS J RATCLIFFE (Photo credit should read CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON: Charles D. Guthrie, the London-based solicitor who notarised the notorious affidavit of former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Muhammad Shamim, confirmed the document was notarised at the office of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif in London.

This was revealed in an audio released by journalist Irfan Hashmi in which Guthrie can be heard talking about the affidavit.

Guthrie said the affidavit was notarised at Sharif’s office but disclosed he could not review the contents of the document in detail as there were many people present on the occasion.

“After reviewing the document cursory, it was attested,” Guthrie was quoted as saying in the video released by Hashmi.

The solicitor further said that due to the presence of several people around him at the time of signing, he assumed that the document is important and that it is about Sharif.

Hashmi said the forensic experts confirmed that the audio is authentic and is not tempered.

Shamim had claimed that former top judge Saqib Nisar had asked a high court judge to keep Sharif and Maryam Nawaz Sharif in prison until the 2018 general elections.

He claimed that he heard the conversation when the former CJP was visiting GB before the 2018 elections.

Saqib Nisar, however, rejected the claim.

He said: “Rana Shamim asked me for extension of his tenure as CJ GB, which I didn’t approve.” Nisar said Shamim also complained once against not giving him an extension.

Previous articleNation reels as coronavirus transmission rate soars to 11.55 percent
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Nation reels as coronavirus transmission rate soars to 11.55 percent

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is suffering a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads through the country, putting pressure on health services and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hamza withdraws request for acquittal under amended NAB laws

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Hamza Shahbaz on Thursday withdrew his acquittal request filed on the basis of the National Accountability Bureau (Amendment)...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC allows Asif to cross-examine Imran in 2012 defamation suit

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MP Khawaja Asif to cross-examine Prime Minister Imran Khan in a...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘In Kabul there’s no justice’: the female student who fled to Pakistan

After the collapse of the Afghanistan capital of Kabul, Amina says what followed was worse than she could imagine Amina (name changed) used to work...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former GB judge charged in London affidavit case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday indicted former Gilgit-Baltistan chief justice Rana Muhammad Shamim in a contempt case pertaining to a news report...
Read more
NATIONAL

Muslim woman sentenced to death for sending blasphemous content on WhatsApp

RAWALPINDI: A Muslim woman was sentenced to death by a Rawalpindi court on Wednesday after being convicted of sending blasphemous content via WhatsApp. The 26-year-old...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

‘In Kabul there’s no justice’: the female student who fled to...

After the collapse of the Afghanistan capital of Kabul, Amina says what followed was worse than she could imagine Amina (name changed) used to work...

Former GB judge charged in London affidavit case

US Senate sinks Biden push for major voting rights reforms

Sabalenka survives service meltdown to avoid seed exodus

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.