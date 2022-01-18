Opinion

Why China needs Pakistan 

By Editor's Mail
0

Rising superpower China is the biggest manufacturing industry in the world. China’s influence due to its strong economy has spread far and wide. In order to maintain its veto status and grandness all around the globe, it needs allies to support her.

Pakistan is that alley that has encouraged China in every tough condition, whether it was the 1962 conflict against India or participation in the Vietnam war. China has always found Pakistan beside her. Geographically, Pakistan is also pivotal to China. There are many reasons that China needs Pakistan.

The main source of energy for any country is its oil, and the oil supply further increases its might. 80% of China’s oil is conveyed through the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea. This voyage is about 10,000 miles and dangerous too. There are countries like Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia with whom China every time remains in conflict over different dilemmas. If in future, the USA begins a war with China, these countries on the pronounce of America will block the sea route for China and easily in a short period of time, China will be appalled with oil shortage and will lose the war.

But transporting oil through Pakistani seaport Gwadar is a blessing for China. It provides a safe and healthy route and it also condenses distance too which is just 2000 miles.

CPEC was launched in 2015 with the mutual cooperation of both China and Pakistan. This project adjoins sundered China with gulf countries that are the hub of oil and natural gas.

With an investment of China, Pakistan will progress too that will provide local jobs and foreign earnings. This foreign earning will be quite helpful in reducing poverty and unemployment issues.

There is a famous colloquial saying that Pak-Sino friendship is deeper than the Pacific Ocean and taller than Mount Everest. This friendship has blessed both countries where one is the next leading country and the other is a hardworking and struggling nation. China’s support will surely contribute to weakening poverty cycle and extending economy of the Pakistan which has been circulating in a viscous quagmire.

SAJID ALI NAICH

 Khairpur

