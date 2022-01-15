Djokovic faces return to detention as Australia cancels visa

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was expected to be detained in Australia again Saturday, after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared the unvaccinated tennis superstar a threat to the public.

Just two days before the Australian Open begins, the world number one is again fighting detention and deportation — the latest twist in a high-profile row over his Covid-19 vaccine status.

Djokovic was summoned to appear before immigration officials in Melbourne ahead of emergency court hearings on Saturday and Sunday.

He was expected to be detained, but will be allowed to follow court proceedings from his lawyers’ offices under the guard of two Australian Border Force officers.

This is the second attempt by Australia’s conservative government to deport Djokovic, one of the world’s most high-profile Covid-19 vaccine sceptics.

The 34-year-old Serbian used a medical exemption to enter Australia earlier this month, hoping to challenge for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Open.

Amid public outcry, Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government revoked Djokovic’s visa on arrival.

Many Australians — who have suffered prolonged lockdowns and border restrictions — believe Djokovic gamed the system to dodge vaccine entry requirements.

But the government was humiliated when a judge reinstated Djokovic’s visa and allowed him to remain in the country.

This time, the government has invoked exceptional — and difficult to challenge — executive powers to declare him a threat to public health and safety.

Government lawyers are expected to argue that Djokovic’s presence stirs anti-vaccine sentiment in Australia amid a tidal wave of Omicron infections.