China, Bahrain call to expand bilateral cooperation in all fronts

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani in Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province, on Tuesday, where the two diplomats hailed friendship between the two countries and called to expand cooperation in all fronts.

Wang said China appreciates Bahrain’s firm adherence to the friendly policy towards China and thanked Bahrain for its solid support on issues involving China’s core interests and major concerns.

Noting that China firmly advocates and practices multilateralism and upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Wang said China will always stand on the side of developing countries and small and medium-sized countries to jointly defend international fairness and justice.

China is willing to be a long-term and reliable strategic partner of Bahrain and deepen mutual trust and friendship, Wang added.

China will continue to provide vaccines to Bahrain, work with the Gulf Arab country to keep international anti-pandemic cooperation on the right track, and ensure scientific and fair research on global tracing of virus origins, Wang said.