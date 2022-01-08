NATIONAL

Another girl medical student found dead in Sindh

By INP

KHAIRPUR NATHAN SHAH: A bullet-riddled body of a medical student was recovered on Saturday from Seeta Road, Khairpur Nathan Shah.

According to police, the dead body of Dr Asmat who was a fourth-year student of the MBBS was recovered from Ward No. 7 in the precincts of Seeta Road police station. Her body was pierced by a gun bullet that might have caused her death.

Police have sent the body of the final year student to a hospital for autopsy.

A couple of months ago, on Nov 25, 2021, a body of another medical student Noshin Kazmi was found from the girls’ hostel of Chandka Medical College in Larkana.

The initial post-mortem report of the incident revealed that Ms Kazmi’s death was caused by hanging. She was found to have 26cm long and 1cm wide scars on her neck and blood marks in both of her lungs.

Previous articleBilawal lauds Justice Ayesha’ elevation to Supreme Court
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Bilawal lauds Justice Ayesha’ elevation to Supreme Court

KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended his warm wishes to Justice Ayesha Malik on her elevation to the Supreme Court. In a statement...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan likely to visit China, attend Beijing Olympics despite Covid scare

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to attend the Winter Olympics 2022 in Beijing scheduled to commence on February 4 despite Covid-19 scare. While...
Read more
NATIONAL

MQM’s Amir Khan, Ishratul Ebad discuss future alliance

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) senior leader Amir Khan met with former governor Sindh Dr Ishratul Ebad in Dubai, said well-placed sources. Matters relating to the...
Read more
NATIONAL

People of Thar will get their basic rights: CJP

MITHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday directed people to file a petition in Supreme Court for resolution of the problems...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM reviews preparations for Pakistan’s diamond jubilee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for celebration of Pakistan's diamond jubilee. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry...
Read more
NATIONAL

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational on Jan 10: Asad Umar

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said that the federal-funded Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Service BRTS) will be made...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

People of Thar will get their basic rights: CJP

MITHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday directed people to file a petition in Supreme Court for resolution of the problems...

PM reviews preparations for Pakistan’s diamond jubilee

Green Line BRTS to be fully operational on Jan 10: Asad Umar

Govt extends deadline for exchange of old banknotes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.