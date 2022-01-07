Bad weather forces PIA to divert Lahore-bound flights to Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Inclement weather in Lahore forced Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)’s domestic and international flights, scheduled to land at the Lahore airport, to divert to Islamabad International Airport, PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez Khan said on Friday.

The spokesman, in a statement, said: “PK-302 Karachi-Lahore, PK-264 Abu Dhabi-Lahore and PK-9760 Jeddah-Lahore flights have landed at Islamabad and passengers of these flights will be taken to Lahore by special buses.”

Meanwhile, the PIA cancelled three flights – Lahore-Karachi (PK303), Lahore-Jeddah (PK-9759) and Lahore-Bahrain (PK-189) – due to the prevailing bad weather conditions.

The spokesman requested the passengers to get their flights confirmed from the PIA call centre before leaving home for airports.