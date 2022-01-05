Four dead, as many injured as ambulance falls in river

UPPER DIR: Four dead while as many sustained injuries Wednesday in an accident in the Upper Dir district in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A speeding ambulance lost control and fell in the river, causing four to die on the spot. The deceased included two women and as many children.

On receiving information about the incident, the security personnel and rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the hospital for medical treatment.

Furthermore, a search operation for one missing child was also launched.