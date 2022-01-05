NATIONAL

Plea seeking medical board to determine Zahir Jaffer’s mental status dismissed

By News Desk
Policemen escort Zahir Jaffer (2L), a Pakistani-American man who went on trial accused of raping and beheading his girlfriend, the daughter of a former ambassador, after his court hearing in Islamabad on October 20, 2021. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: An additional sessions court under Judge Ata Rabbani on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking the formation of a medical board to determine Zahir Jaffer’s, the main accused, mental status in Noor Mukadam’s murder case.

Arguments were completed in the court earlier today regarding Zahir’s request and judge Rabbani reserved the judgement after arguments of the parties were heard.

Plaintiff’s lawyer Shah Khawar, Public Prosecutor Hassan Abbas and the primary accused’s lawyer Sikandar Zulqarnain Saleem put forth the arguments.

The counsel of plaintiff Shaukat Mukadam – the father of Noor – had requested the court to reject the request. Khawar also submitted the written arguments in court.

He maintained that Zahir Jaffer has been appearing in the court for remand and trials at various times, and reiterated that his petition claiming mental illness should be rejected.

Shaukat Mukadam’s statement was not heard in the court and he was summoned by the court on January 15 to record his statement.

Public Prosecutor Hassan Abbas presented arguments and references before the court, maintaining that the accused’s signature on the petition is not power of attorney and hence, not even admissible.

“The lawyer who filed the case is a state councillor,” the prosecutor said.

He further stated that after reading the charge, Jaffer had questioned why Section 201 was imposed on him and then signed it.

The main accused had been counselling children at a local school, the prosecutor informed the court, reiterating his plea to reject Zahir’s request for the formation of a medical board.

He questioned why Zahir did not apply for the formation of a medical panel at the beginning of the trial. Subsequently, the court reserved its verdict and adjourned the case till January 15.

Earlier, as the court resumed the hearing of the Noor Mukadam murder case and media personnel were asked to leave before the CCTV footage from the incident was played in the courtroom.

The media personnel were expelled from the courtroom at the Therapy Works lawyer Akram Qureshi’s request.

During the briefly held in-camera hearing, the interrogation on the statement of CCTV witness Mudassar was continued.

Prior to the in-camera session, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) conducted a hearing on Therapy Works’ petition against the order for a trial court with regards to Noor Mukadam’s murder case.

One of the accused in the case, Amjad, an employee of Therapy Works, filed a petition against Zahir Jaffer – the main accused in the case – and against the investigating officer Abdul Sattar Khan.

Justice Amir Farooq of the IHC heard the case, however, when the counsel for the petitioner did not appear, the court adjourned the hearing without conducting any proceeding.

Therapy Works’ lawyer Akram Qureshi appeared late in court. “The case was adjourned as you were not present in court,” Justice Farooq stated.

The petitioner’s counsel requested the court to fix the hearing for January 17, which was accepted. Earlier, the trial court had rejected the plea of action against Zahir Jaffer.

Previous articleMedia bodies condemn ‘Bulli Bai’ App, criticize police inaction in previous ‘auction’
Next articleGet vaccinated to remain safe from fast spreading Omicron variant, says Asad Umar
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Get vaccinated to remain safe from fast spreading Omicron variant, says Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and chief of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar Wednesday warned people at large against fast spread of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate Chairman launches Chinese enterprises report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) and All-Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association (APCEA) launched the annual 'APCEA Sustainable Development Report 2021' during an event organized at the...
Read more
NATIONAL

KP flour millers set one-week deadline for acceptance of demands

PESHAWAR: Flour millers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have set a week-deadline for acceptance of demands, otherwise they will compel to shut down mills and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan’s 17 cities receive overall 445 mm rainfall

KARACHI: At least 17 cities of Balochistan received 445mm rain in aggregate within 24 hours, Pakistan's Met Office said in a report on Wednesday. Pasni...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani airlines cleared to fly to EU, US after international safety audit: CAA

ISLAMABAD: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Wednesday that the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) had lifted all restrictions on the body to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehryar Afridi seeks UN intervention to decolonialize Kashmir on Chagos Archipelago model

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday called upon the United Nations General Assembly to request an advisory opinion...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Hong Kong bans flights from 8 countries, including Pakistan, to counter...

Hong Kong announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including Pakistan and India, and tightened restrictions on Wednesday as authorities feared...

Senate Chairman launches Chinese enterprises report

KP flour millers set one-week deadline for acceptance of demands

Balochistan’s 17 cities receive overall 445 mm rainfall

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.