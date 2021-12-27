NATIONAL

Poor academic performance cost varsity HEC ranking

By News Desk

LAHORE: The Government College University (GCU) appears to be losing its prestige due to poor academic leadership who without any reservation can be held responsible for the declining academic standard of the university.

In one of the recent assessments of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), GCU managed to score only 32.20 points against various parameters set out by the body for evaluating the academic performance of public universities.

The report said the academic performance of GCU has been poor.

A Times Higher Education Ranking also suggests that GCU is losing its position due to poor performance. In 2018, the university celebrated for securing a position in the ranking. It was judged on the basis of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

Against these performance indicators, GCU was positioned in the band of 351-400 compared to other South Asian universities. In 2019, the university maintained its position within the same band.

Azfar Iqbal, an old Ravian, observed that on assuming office, GCU Vice Chancellor Professor Asghar Zaidi claimed improving the ranking of the university is one of his key goals.

However, in 2020 and 2021, the poor performance of GCU led to a decline in its ranking in THE list, earning the ranking in the category of 401+, the lowest band of performance.

In April, Zaidi almost faced an inquiry for purportedly harassing and threatening the chairperson of the computer science department with dire consequences.

Punjab governor — who on April 12 issued directions to the Higher Education Department (HED) secretary to conduct an inquiry against him for allegedly harassing Dr Syed Asad Raza Kazmi and submit a report within 15 days — withdrew his orders on April 16 due to reasons undisclosed.

Previous articleAlvi urges world to take notice of rights abuses in occupied Kashmir
Next articleRemembering Benazir Bhutto and her journey to martyrdom
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Alvi urges world to take notice of rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the international community to take notice of the grave rights violations committed by members of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran turning Pakistan into welfare state envisioned by Jinnah: minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was turning Pakistan into a welfare state as envisioned by founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Muhammad Iqbal through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen conference on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority will hold a conference on Wednesday to connect the prominent Muslim scholars across the world in a bid to offer...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi receives first spell of winter showers

KARACHI: Karachi received its first spell of winter showers throughout the day on Monday as westerly winds lashed the metropolis and are expected to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin sworn in as finance minister

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered the oath of office to Shaukat Tarin who would be holding the office of Minister for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fog on KP plains likely: Met Office

PESHAWAR: Dense fog may return to Peshawar on Tuesday morning, restricting visibility to less than 100 meters, even less in the open areas, the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran turning Pakistan into welfare state envisioned by Jinnah: minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was turning Pakistan into a welfare state as envisioned by founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Muhammad Iqbal through...

Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen conference on Wednesday

Afghanistan’s tumultuous year and uncertain future

Karachi receives first spell of winter showers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.