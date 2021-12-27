NATIONAL

Alvi urges world to take notice of rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the international community to take notice of the grave rights violations committed by members of the Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India had unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent people, subjecting them to the worst forms of state-sponsored terrorism for decades.

The president was speaking to the nation’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, who called on him here at the presidency.

He highlighted the real face of India needed to be exposed at all international fora, which had been involved in the extra-judicial killings, torture and incarceration of innocent Muslims of occupied Kashmir.

The president said it was the responsibility of the international community to stop India from committing gross rights violations and implement UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

Alvi deplored the fact that India was persecuting minority groups, particularly Muslims, adding that India’s inhuman treatment of minorities and its belligerent posture posed threat to regional peace and stability.

He termed the recent session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), hosted by Pakistan, as highly successful which attracted the world’s attention to the grave humanitarian and economic situation of Afghanistan.

The president said the session reflected Pakistan’s commitment to a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He expressed satisfaction the meeting generated international support to help address the economic and humanitarian challenges being faced by the people of Afghanistan.

Previous articleImran turning Pakistan into welfare state envisioned by Jinnah: minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran turning Pakistan into welfare state envisioned by Jinnah: minister

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan was turning Pakistan into a welfare state as envisioned by founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah and national poet Muhammad Iqbal through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen conference on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: National Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority will hold a conference on Wednesday to connect the prominent Muslim scholars across the world in a bid to offer...
Read more
NATIONAL

Karachi receives first spell of winter showers

KARACHI: Karachi received its first spell of winter showers throughout the day on Monday as westerly winds lashed the metropolis and are expected to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin sworn in as finance minister

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday administered the oath of office to Shaukat Tarin who would be holding the office of Minister for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fog on KP plains likely: Met Office

PESHAWAR: Dense fog may return to Peshawar on Tuesday morning, restricting visibility to less than 100 meters, even less in the open areas, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Eight killed, four injured in shootings

ISLAMABAD: At least eight people were killed while four others injured in two separate shooting incidents in Pakistan, media reported on Monday. At least five...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Karachi receives first spell of winter showers

KARACHI: Karachi received its first spell of winter showers throughout the day on Monday as westerly winds lashed the metropolis and are expected to...

Tarin sworn in as finance minister

Fog on KP plains likely: Met Office

Eight killed, four injured in shootings

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.