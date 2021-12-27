Alvi urges world to take notice of rights abuses in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the international community to take notice of the grave rights violations committed by members of the Indian security forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said India had unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent people, subjecting them to the worst forms of state-sponsored terrorism for decades.

The president was speaking to the nation’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, who called on him here at the presidency.

He highlighted the real face of India needed to be exposed at all international fora, which had been involved in the extra-judicial killings, torture and incarceration of innocent Muslims of occupied Kashmir.

The president said it was the responsibility of the international community to stop India from committing gross rights violations and implement UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

He reiterated that Pakistan would continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

Alvi deplored the fact that India was persecuting minority groups, particularly Muslims, adding that India’s inhuman treatment of minorities and its belligerent posture posed threat to regional peace and stability.

He termed the recent session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), hosted by Pakistan, as highly successful which attracted the world’s attention to the grave humanitarian and economic situation of Afghanistan.

The president said the session reflected Pakistan’s commitment to a stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He expressed satisfaction the meeting generated international support to help address the economic and humanitarian challenges being faced by the people of Afghanistan.