Highlights of OIC special meeting on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Envoys from 57 Islamic nations met in Islamabad Sunday for a summit aimed at relieving the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan while testing diplomatic ties with its new Taliban rulers.

The meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was the biggest major conference on Afghanistan since the US-backed government fell in August.

Highlights of the inaugural session of the 17th extraordinary meeting of the bloc held at the National Assembly

Immediate, medium and long-term measures suggesting sustainable rebuilding of Afghanistan.

Economic empowerment of communities, particularly youth and women, through their inclusion in economic system.