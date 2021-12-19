NATIONAL

Two killed, five injured in Bajaur blast

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: A bomb blast hit a vehicle in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing at least two people and injuring five others, police and media said on Sunday.

According to the police, an improvised explosive device planted at a roadside by miscreants went off as the vehicle carrying workers of a political party passed through the Kamar Sar town of Bajaur district.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where some of the injured were said to be in critical condition.

Security forces cordoned off the area and kicked off a search operation.

No group or individual claimed the attack.

Staff Report

