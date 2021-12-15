Special-needs kids need inclusive environment: first lady

ISLAMABAD: First Lady Samina Alvi on Wednesday said children with neuromuscular problems required utmost care of the society, in addition to an inclusive environment providing them opportunities in all walks of life.

Addressing an event at the presidency, Alvi said children are the future of the world and stressed the need to ensure their rights.

As a collaboration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the fund-raising event highlighted the activities of Al-Shifa Trust catering to the needs of children facing neuromuscular disorders through rehabilitative care and special schooling.

Alvi pointed out the ascending trends in society with regard to the lack of facilities for special children. She said the government was committed to serving the public, including the people with disabilities, through various initiatives.

She mentioned that according to the United Nations, 15 percent of the global population was facing some sort of disability, with 80 percent of them living in developing nations.

She urged supporting the initiatives aimed at facilitating the children with physical and mental challenges.

Alvi lauded the efforts of Trust for rehabilitating the children suffering from neuromuscular disorders.

She expressed satisfaction over the work underway on the up-gradation of the complex of Al-Shifa Trust in Karachi and expressed hope it would turn out to be one of the finest rehabilitation centres built across the country.

PIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arshad Malik and Al-Shifa Trust chairman said the rehabilitation centre was contributing to society by supporting families from modest backgrounds with children suffering from mental and physical difficulties.

Malik mentioned the instructors at Al-Shifa considered such children as “angels and butterflies” and treated them with utmost care and love.

He paid tribute to Alvi for supporting the noble cause of charity.

Poland Ambassador Maciej Pisarski, who termed children the “hope of life”, said the encouragement of special children was important for their inclusive participation in the society.

Singer-activist Shahzad Roy in a video message said the well-being of all children, particularly those suffering from mental and physical challenges, was important.

Actor Fakhr-i-Alam highlighted the importance of caring for special children and urged the people to donate to Al-Shifa Trust.