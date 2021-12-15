NATIONAL

Occupied state land retrieved on ombudsman’s order

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Major Azam Suleman Khan, the district administration vacated from illegal occupants the government quarters of Jinnah Colony spread over 147,015 square feet (27 kanals) in Wan Bhachran town of Mianwali.

In another operation, a 4,083.76 square feet (15 marlas) state land, having a market value of Rs430,000, has also been reclaimed in Piplan tehsil of Mianwali.

As a result of the district administration’s action on the directive of the office of provincial ombudsman given on a separate application, a 19,602 square feet (72 marlas) government land has been regained in Toba Tek Singh. Its market value is estimated at a staggering Rs14.4 million.

As a result of the response of the ombudsman’s office on an application submitted by Rana Pervez Iqbal of Toba Tek Singh, two widows of the deceased employee of the Communication & Works (C&W) Department have been disbursed Rs3,430,143 while one widow is also hired as naib qasid by the department.

Meanwhile, the pick and drop service of differently-abled students of Workers Welfare School in Bahawalpur has been restarted on the own motion notice taken in the public interest by Khan.

Parents and students have thanked him for restoring the vital facility to continue studies.

Staff Report

