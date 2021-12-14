Soldier killed in Balochistan checkpost attack: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: A soldier was killed in a check post attack along the Iran border in Balochistan, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Tuesday.

The incident happened when a group of terrorists targeted the check post where an undisclosed number of soldiers were deployed for security duty, the military’s media said.

The soldier was killed during a heavy exchange of fire, and losses were also inflicted on the fleeing terrorists in a retaliatory attack by the check post staff.

The ISPR said militants were attempting to sabotage hard-earned peace in Balochistan, adding that security forces “will foil heinous designs of the enemies of Pakistan”.

Terrorist attacks on civilians have notably decreased over the few years due to extensive operations against terrorists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the terrorists keep on launching sporadic attacks on security forces along with border towns of the two provinces.

Last month, two soldiers were killed when terrorists targeted a security check post in Kech district located along the border with Iran.