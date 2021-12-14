NATIONAL

Soldier killed in Balochistan checkpost attack: ISPR

By Staff Report
Pakistani army soldiers gather near a vehicle at a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A soldier was killed in a check post attack along the Iran border in Balochistan, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said on Tuesday.

The incident happened when a group of terrorists targeted the check post where an undisclosed number of soldiers were deployed for security duty, the military’s media said.

The soldier was killed during a heavy exchange of fire, and losses were also inflicted on the fleeing terrorists in a retaliatory attack by the check post staff.

The ISPR said militants were attempting to sabotage hard-earned peace in Balochistan, adding that security forces “will foil heinous designs of the enemies of Pakistan”.

Terrorist attacks on civilians have notably decreased over the few years due to extensive operations against terrorists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

However, the terrorists keep on launching sporadic attacks on security forces along with border towns of the two provinces.

Last month, two soldiers were killed when terrorists targeted a security check post in Kech district located along the border with Iran.

World

7.3-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia, tsunami ‘possible’

JAKARTA: A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, as monitors warned of the possibility of hazardous tsunami waves. The...

Epaper – December 14 LHR 2021

Epaper – December 14 KHI 2021

Epaper – December 14 ISB 2021

