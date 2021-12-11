Secretary Power given look-after charge of petroleum division

ISLAMABAD: The government on Saturday transferred Dr Arshad Mahmood, Secretary Petroleum Division and assigned Ali Raza Bhutta, Secretary Power Division to look-after the affairs of the petroleum division for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent.

According to sources, transfer of Secretary Petroleum Dr Arshad Mahmood, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, is made after a meeting of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar which was held on Friday to discuss various issues of the energy sector.

The Establishment Division, in a notification dated 11th December 2021, said that Secretary Petroleum Dr Arshad Mahmood is transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders.

In another notification dated December 11, 2021, Establishment Division said that Ali Raza Bhutta, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Secretary Power Division, is assigned additional charge of the post of Secretary Petroleum for a period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent whichever is earlier, with immediate effect.

Sources said that Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, during a recent meeting with the premier, has hold Dr Arshad Mahmood, Secretary Petroleum responsible for all the problems of energy sector including import of expansive Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), prevailing gas crisis and non-upliftment of furnace oil by power plants from the refineries. “Transfer of Dr Arshad Mahmood is made after a meeting of the Energy Minister with PM Imran Khan wherein Hammad Azhar held Secretary Petroleum responsible for all evils of the petroleum division,” said sources.

Expressing serious concerns over the transfer of secretary petroleum in the middle of a gas crisis, the sources said that though the power division is allegedly responsible for major problems of energy sector Secretary Power Division has been given more powers as he has been given the additional charge of petroleum division while petroleum secretary has been shown the door.