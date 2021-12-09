China gifts 7,000 saplings to support environment protection efforts

ISLAMABAD: China gave 7,000 saplings to support the prime minister’s Billion Tree Tsunami programme and help Pakistan in its fight against climate change.

In a ceremony held at the Chinese embassy here, Ambassador Nong Rong and Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam jointly planted a tree in the mission’s premises to mark the event.

Talking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the event, Aslam said the donation is very significant for Pakistan, and the trees will be planted along major highways in the country and will be tagged to show the gift of the Chinese government and the Chinese people to commuters travelling along the roads.

Commenting on the relationship between Pakistan and China in the past 70 years, Aslam said: “These are 70 years of friendship, brotherhood, and one of the strongest brotherhoods that Pakistan has with any country.

We share not only our past but also our future. I am very thankful to China for becoming a part of Pakistan’s green vision.”

Speaking with Xinhua, the ambassador said they gifted the trees on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.

The Chinese and Pakistani governments have been supporting each other in nature conservation, and the two sides are practising the idea of a green Belt and Road to promote the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he added.