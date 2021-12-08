Pakistan to skip US Summit on Democracy

ISLAMABAD: In a major diplomatic rebuke, Pakistan on Wednesday announced to skip the Summit for Democracy being hosted by President Joe Biden of United States of America.

The virtual summit is set to take place on December 9-10, 2021. Apparently, the decision is aimed at avoiding any controversy due to Pakistan’s deep relationship with China which has been kept out of the summit.

The US had invited leaders from over 100 countries to join the summit. Pakistan was among four countries which were invited to the summit. Others included India, Maldives and Nepal.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office in this regard, Pakistan thanked the US for the invitation but said that it would engage with the country on a wide range of issues “at an opportune time in the future.”

“Pakistan is a large functional democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society, and a free media,” the statement said.

“We remain deeply committed to further deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting, and promoting the human rights of all citizens. In recent years, Pakistan has instituted wide-ranging reforms aimed at advancing these goals. These reforms have yielded positive results.”

The statement further said that Pakistan values its partnership with the US and wishes to expand it both bilaterally as well as in terms of regional and international cooperation.

“We remain in contact with the US on a range of issues and believe that we can engage on this subject at an opportune time in the future,” the statement read.

“Pakistan will, meanwhile, continue to support all efforts aimed towards strengthening dialogue, constructive engagement, and international cooperation for the advancement of our shared goals,” it concluded.

Pakistan did the right thing; says Amb Basit

Ambassador (R) Abdul Basit told Pakistan Today that Prime Minister Imran Khan did the right thing.

“We cannot be at a forum where Taiwan is invited but China is not. Pakistan unflinchingly supports one-China policy,” he added.