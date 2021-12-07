NATIONAL

Convict in motorway rape case challenges death sentence

By Staff Report
A policeman gestures during the gang rape case hearing at the entrance of the District jail, in Lahore on March 20, 2021. - A Pakistani court on March 20 sentenced two men to death over the gang rape of a French-Pakistani mother, lawyers said, an attack that prompted nationwide protests and tough new anti-rape legislation. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Abid Malhi, one of the two convicts in the notorious motorway gang rape case, filed an appeal with the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the death sentence handed to him by an anti-terrorism court.

In March, Malhi and Shafqat Hussain were sentenced to death for gang-raping the woman on the side of the motorway just outside Lahore in September last, an attack that triggered nationwide protests and calls for tougher laws.

The men were convicted of gang rape, kidnapping, robbery and terrorism offences, according to a written order released by Judge Arshad Huss­ain Bhutta.

Each of the convicts was also handed down 14-year rigorous imprisonment, with a fine of Rs200,000 under Sec­tion 392 (robbery), and five-year rigorous imprisonment under Sect­ion 440 (mischief committed after preparation made for causing death or hurt), with a fine of Rs50,000.

Malhi’s appeal is filed under Section 25 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. At the outset of the hearing, Justice Chauhdry Abdul Aziz served notices on the plaintiff and the government, summoning responses from them.

Judge Bhutta, on the other hand, sent a reference to the high court to confirm the death sentence awarded to the two. To support the verdict, Punjab Deputy Prosecutor General Muhammad Arshad Farooqi presented the record of the perpetrators.

The state has also filed an appeal in the case, maintaining the punishment handed to the convict is in accordance with the law. “The court has overseen all the investigations and recorded statements from the complainant, witnesses, and the suspects,” it said.

“The convicts have failed to provide substantial evidence against the accusations. It is therefore requested by the court to approve the decision of the anti-terrorism court,” it added.

Fewer than 3 percent of sexual assault or rape cases result in a conviction in Pakistan, according to the Karachi-based group War Against Rape.

In December, the government introduced a new rape law, creating create special courts in a bid to speed up prosecutions and setting up a national sex offender registry.

Previous articleMainstreaming of women crucial for development: minister
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Mainstreaming of women crucial for development: minister

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Senator Sania Nishtar Tuesday stressed the importance of socio-economic mainstreaming women in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former GB judge given last chance to submit original affidavit

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday gave the last chance to former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief judge Rana Muhammad Shamim to submit the original...
Read more
NATIONAL

PMO holds condolence reference for deceased Lankan man

ISLAMABAD: The office of Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a condolence reference later today for Priyantha Kumara, the Sri Lankan manager of a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Clergy condemns ‘un-Islamic’ killing of Lankan man

ISLAMABAD: Clerics from various sects Tuesday unanimously condemned the "un-Islamic" and "extrajudicial" murder of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lanka national who was killed by...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs3.75 per unit increase in December electricity bills for Karachi residents

ISLAMABAD: The people of Karachi will pay Rs3.75 per unit additionally in December electricity bills for power they used in September. The National Electric Power...
Read more
NATIONAL

Blinken meets with women’s rights icon Malala

LONDON: Malala Yousafzai, shot by the Taliban in 2012, decried on Monday the turnabout happening now under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, where freedoms of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Clergy condemns ‘un-Islamic’ killing of Lankan man

ISLAMABAD: Clerics from various sects Tuesday unanimously condemned the "un-Islamic" and "extrajudicial" murder of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lanka national who was killed by...

Rizwan, Alam help Pakistan regroup after rain delay

Rs3.75 per unit increase in December electricity bills for Karachi residents

A Success: PakWheels Islamabad Car Mela Concludes

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.