Gen Bajwa lauds excellent skills of Pakistan Army’s firers

By Staff Report

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Thursday said that shooting skills are hallmark of a professional soldier.

The COAS made these remarks while While interacting with participants of the Closing Ceremony of the 41st Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet at Jhelum Garrison as Chief Guest.

Lauding the skills of the Pakistan Army’s firers for their excellent standards of marksmanship, the COAS said attaining proficiency at shooting must remain at the heart of basic military training objectives.

The mega shooting event was conducted at Army Marksmanship Unit from 26 October to 1 December 2021. Over 2500 firers from Army, Navy, Air Force, Civil Armed Forces (CAFs) including Rangers, Frontier Corps and Airport Security Force as well as civilians participated in the competition that comprised numerous events involving different ranges and types of weapons.

COAS awarded trophies and medals to the winners and runners up in each shooting category. In Inter Formations Competition, Multan Corps came first followed by Mangla Corps. In CAFs category, trophy has been won by Punjab Rangers while Gilgit Baltistan Scouts were runners up.

In Inter Services Matches, Pakistan Army won all the four contests including COAS, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Matches . PAF remained runners up in COAS and CAS Matches while Pakistan Navy came second in CNS Match.

Pakistan Army won Shotgun, Long Range and Small Bore Trophies in Open National Matches. Pakistan Army also won the Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ Big Bore National Challenge while Pakistan Navy secured second position.

The biggest Military Shooting Honour ‘The Master at Arms’ Trophy was awarded to Lance Havaldar Arshad Saddique of 12 Punjab Regiment. The President’s Cup National Challenge Match Trophy was awarded to Havaldar Jaffar Hussain of Army Marksmanship Unit. The Prime Minister ‘Skills at Arms’ big bore National Challenge Match was won by Pakistan Army.

The ‘Best Shot Match Trophy’ was awarded to Lance Dafadar Zulfiqar Khan.

Staff Report

