NATIONAL

Pakistan backs Saudi proposal to host OIC summit on Afghan crisis

Pakistan offers to host the summit

By Mian Abrar

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia’s move to request an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and announced that Pakistan had offered to host the meeting in Islamabad on December 17.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO), Qureshi said Pakistan “fully endorses” the initiative taken by Saudi Arabia and expressed confidence that other OIC members would also back the proposal.

Saudi Arabia, which is the chair of the OIC summit, made the call for the extraordinary session the same day, according to state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The agency reported that the meeting had been called to discuss the situation in Afghanistan and “pathways for an urgent humanitarian response”, acknowledging Pakistan’s offer to host the summit.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, the country — already struggling with drought and severe poverty after decades of war — has seen its economy all but collapse, raising the spectre of an exodus of refugees.

According to the FO’s statement, Qureshi, too, highlighted the need for providing humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan in these difficult times.

“Afghanistan is a founding member of the OIC. As part of the Islamic Ummah, we are bound by fraternal bonds of amity and brotherhood with the people of Afghanistan,” he said, stressing that “today, our Afghan brothers and sisters need us more than ever before.”

Describing the situation in the warn-torn country, he said Afghanistan currently “faces a serious humanitarian situation — millions of Afghans, including women and children, confront an uncertain future due to [the] shortage of food, medicines, and other essential life supplies”.

And the advent of winter had exacerbated this humanitarian crisis, the foreign minister added.​He emphasised the need for the OIC to “step in to help our Afghan brethren”.

“We should step up our collective efforts to alleviate the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, provide immediate and sustained support to them, and continue to remain engaged with them for the wellbeing and prosperity of Afghanistan.”

According to the FO, the first extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers was held in Islamabad in January 1980, also on the then situation in Afghanistan.

“Next month, we would, once again, gather in Islamabad, to reaffirm our abiding solidarity with and support to the Afghan people,” it quoted Qureshi as saying.

The foreign minister added that he was confident about the meeting considering “concrete steps to help address the humanitarian and economic challenges facing Afghanistan,” and that he looked forward to welcoming his fellow foreign ministers from OIC member states to Islamabad.

Previous articleGwadar women protest for rights, end to ‘illegal trawler fishing’
Next articleShireen Mazari, interior secretary summoned in missing journalist case
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Mismanagement by Royal Palm Golf & Country Club in music festival

LAHORE: The Rhythm Festival (music event) which was held on Sunday at Royal Palm Golf and Country Club was marred by fighting and mismanagement,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Record rice production to help Pakistan earn $ 4.75b from export: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research (NFS&R) Fakhar Imam has said that record rice production of nine million ton this year has...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shireen Mazari, interior secretary summoned in missing journalist case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and the interior secretary in person on December 1 in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gwadar women protest for rights, end to ‘illegal trawler fishing’

GWADAR: Hundreds of women Monday took to roads in Balochistan's Gwadar district and demanded rights and jobs cut due to curbs on illegal smuggling...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senate Committee takes notice of media ads during PML-N’s tenure

Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting has asked for details of ads run during PML-N's tenure after PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's audio scandal...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Imran takes a dig at Nawaz Sharif, says he ‘had escaped abroad after lying’

Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing a ceremony at the Al-Qadir University on Monday spoke indirectly about the Asma Jahangir Conference where former prime...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shireen Mazari, interior secretary summoned in missing journalist case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and the interior secretary in person on December 1 in...

Pakistan backs Saudi proposal to host OIC summit on Afghan crisis

Gwadar women protest for rights, end to ‘illegal trawler fishing’

Senate Committee takes notice of media ads during PML-N’s tenure

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.