Afridi claims five wickets as Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target

CHATTOGRAM: Shaheen Afridi claimed a five-wicket haul for Pakistan while Liton Das made a battling half-century to help Bangladesh set a 202-run target in the first Test in Chittagong on Monday.
Resuming on 39-4, Bangladesh looked down and out once they lost Mushfiqur Rahim in the first over of the day, before Liton — who struck a hundred in the first innings — hauled the hosts back to respectability with 59 off 89 balls.
Afridi trapped Liton leg-before and then had Abu Jayed out for a duck to complete his fourth five-wicket Test haul, before off-spinner Sajid Khan, who finished with 3-33, wrapped things up by dispatching Taijul Islam.
The hosts had got off to a positive start with Mushfiqur hitting a boundary off the first ball of the morning, bowled by Hasan Ali.
But two balls later he left the wrong delivery and departed for 16 after Hasan struck off-stump.
Das joined overnight batsman Yasir Ali to prevent further collapse.
Just when they looked ready to prosper, Afridi’s low bounce hit the helmet of Yasir, who retired hurt after making 36.
Liton survived on 26 when he was given out, caught at short leg off Sajid Khan. The replay showed that the ball only hit his pad and was going down the leg.
Sajid was rewarded for his persistence as he trapped Mehidy Hasan leg before for 11.
Substitute Nurul Hasan replaced Yasir after Mehidy’s dismissal and barely survived a strong caught-behind appeal just before lunch.
Nurul heaved one at long-on to Faheem Ashraf off Sajid after the break, getting dismissed for 15, and Pakistan took little time to take the remaining wickets.
Bangladesh have failed to defeat Pakistan in any of their 10 previous encounters.
DAY THREE:
On Sunday, Islam claimed his ninth five-wicket haul while Abid Ali hit a century as the first Test remained delicately poised.
The hosts bowled out Pakistan for 286 at the stroke of tea on the third day to take a 44-run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Islam, who finished with 7-116.
But Pakistan struck back in spectacular fashion with Afridi dismissing Shadman Islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.
Hasan Ali also scalped the wicket captain Mominul Haque for a duck to rob the hosts of their advantage.
Mushfiqur Rahim remained unbeaten on 12 alongside debutant Yasir Ali, 8 not out.
Ali earlier made 133 off 282 balls, holding one end for Pakistan for a long stretch after Islam’s early strike of two wickets in two balls in the day’s first over.
“Some patches are forming in the wicket for both off-spinners and left-arm spinners,” Ali said.
“But we will definitely try to achieve whatever target is set for us,” he added.
Faheem Ashraf added 38 late in the innings to keep Pakistan in contention before he was last man dismissed.
Pakistan, who resumed on 145-0 and looked poised for a big total, suffered an early setback when Islam trapped debutant Abdullah Shafique leg-before on his fifth ball.
Shafique left without adding to his overnight 52, and Islam took Azhar Ali for a duck in the very next ball when the delivery hit him on the foot.
Azhar was initially given not out but the decision was reversed on review.
Babar Azam saw off the hat-trick ball in Islam’s next over but did not survive long.
Mehidy uprooted his off-stump with a straight delivery after the Pakistan skipper made only 10 runs.
Islam grabbed his third wicket when he beat Fawad Alam with spin to remove the batsman for eight.