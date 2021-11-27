NATIONAL

No sales tax for government on petroleum products: Finance Division

By APP
Petrol station workers wearing facemasks wait for customers at a next to a petrol pump during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: A Ministry of Finance spokesperson on Saturday clarified the government was not receiving any sales tax on the sale of petroleum products.

Talking to a news channel, Muzzammil Aslam said the increase of levy does not increase the price of fuel.

The taxes on M-2 motorway has increased due to the agreements signed by the previous governments but it was not informed to the public.

After the talks between the government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded to resume the stalled bailout package, the government increased the taxes on luxury goods but not on the items of daily use.

The Fund has also asked the government to submit the audit report of coronavirus funds, he said.

Aslam said the impact of decreasing prices of petroleum products at the international markets would be fruitful for the government.

He also appreciated the role of media in informing the people about the complete picture.

APP

NATIONAL

Medical corps of military gets first female colonel commandant

ISLAMABAD: The military has appointed Lt Gen Nigar Johar as the first-ever female Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps (AMC). Chief of Army Staff...

PIA to operate 35 weekly flights to Saudi from December 1

Hasan Ali takes 5-51 against Bangladesh in first Test

Epstein associate Maxwell goes on trial for sex crimes

