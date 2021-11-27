No sales tax for government on petroleum products: Finance Division

ISLAMABAD: A Ministry of Finance spokesperson on Saturday clarified the government was not receiving any sales tax on the sale of petroleum products.

Talking to a news channel, Muzzammil Aslam said the increase of levy does not increase the price of fuel.

The taxes on M-2 motorway has increased due to the agreements signed by the previous governments but it was not informed to the public.

After the talks between the government and International Monetary Fund (IMF) concluded to resume the stalled bailout package, the government increased the taxes on luxury goods but not on the items of daily use.

The Fund has also asked the government to submit the audit report of coronavirus funds, he said.

Aslam said the impact of decreasing prices of petroleum products at the international markets would be fruitful for the government.

He also appreciated the role of media in informing the people about the complete picture.