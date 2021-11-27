NATIONAL

Journalist commits suicide after being fired

By News Desk

A jobless media worker, Faheem Mughal, committed suicide due to unemployment and inflation on Thursday night.

According to reports, Faheem was found hanged at a residential apartment in Block 16, Federal B Area.

The deceased left behind a wife, five daughters and a son.

The deceased’s eldest daughter disclosed that times were so hard on the family that they often used to go hungry for days. “Often, we went without food for weeks,” said his daughter. “He used to bring food home from JDC [a charity organisation] nearby.”

The distressed man had been driving a rickshaw to earn bread after being fired by one of the largest media groups in June this year and taking a loan of Rs60,000 from a bank.

The deceased was reportedly depressed due to rising inflation, increasing fuel prices. He was unable to pay off the loan and feed his family.

Earlier on June 2, Faheem had posted a status from his Facebook ID that read: “My job is no more, which is why I am very worried. Please pray for me.”

Previous articleAGP audit report identifies irregularities of Rs 40 billion
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

AGP audit report identifies irregularities of Rs 40 billion

ISLAMABAD: Federal Government has finally released an audit report by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) after the lapse of almost six months revealing...
Read more
NATIONAL

IHC directs law, information secretaries to submit report on steps taken for journalists’ protection

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday released a written order on the petition pertaining to problems being faced by journalists and media...
Read more
NATIONAL

Aleem calls on Buzdar, submits his resignation as Punjab minister

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Aleem Khan on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and submitted his resignation as provincial...
Read more
NATIONAL

Gas supply to non-export industries being cut to facilitate domestic consumers in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: In adherence to Petroleum Division’s priority order for gas load management, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has suspended gas supplies to all...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistani jewellery, gemstones gaining foothold in China

SHANGHAI: Pakistan’s jewellery has entered China for years, and the reasonable price has always been one of the main selling points. Now, by building brands...
Read more
NATIONAL

Prices of essential goods dipping due to govt’s steps: Fawad

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary has said that prices of essential items are declining due to effective steps being taken by...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Gas supply to non-export industries being cut to facilitate domestic consumers...

ISLAMABAD: In adherence to Petroleum Division’s priority order for gas load management, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) has suspended gas supplies to all...
Artificial jewellery

Pakistani jewellery, gemstones gaining foothold in China

Prices of essential goods dipping due to govt’s steps: Fawad

Punjab retrieves 180,000 acres of encroached land: Khawar

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.