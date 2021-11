ISLAMABAD: Two soldiers were killed as a group of terrorists attacked a military check post in Balochistan, an army statement said.

The terrorists opened fire on the post in the Kech district of the province to prevent moves of militants, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

“Security forces responded with all available weapons, in which terrorists suffered heavy losses,” said the ISPR, adding that during the engagement, two soldiers of the army were killed.