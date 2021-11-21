Speech by an absconder at concluding Asma Jahangir Conference ‘contempt of judiciary’: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the conclusion of the Asma Jahangir conference with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s speech is “a contempt of judges and judiciary”.

“Conference addressed by CJP and senior judges is concluding with speech by an absconder. It’s nothing but a contempt of judges and the judiciary,” Chaudhry tweeted.

The federal minister later said that he has turned down the invitation to the event, held in Lahore in memory of late human rights activist and trailblazing lawyer Asma Jahangir.

“I had been invited to the Asma Jahangir Conference today. I was told that the conference will conclude with the speech of an absconder,” said the minister.

Fawad went on to say that inviting Nawaz Sharif to make a speech at Asma Jahangir Conference is “tantamount to mocking the country and the constitution”, therefore he has excused himself from attending the conference.

He further said that he has advised the Supreme Court Bar Association to “remain neutral”.

“Advised SCBA that they should remain neutral, only then lawyers can contribute!” he wrote.