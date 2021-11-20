NATIONAL

Court extends bails of Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

By News Desk

A banking court in Lahore on Saturday extended the bails of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till December 11 in the money laundering case as the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) failed to submit challan in the court.

Judge Sardar Tahir Sabir of the banking court heard the petitions of interim bails of Shehbaz and Hamza.

The PML-N president told the court that in his capacity as chief minister Punjab, he never did anything illegal. He said it was his children’s business and he had nothing to do with this.

“Contrary to the FIA claim, my children’s business was suffered due to my decisions. Today, the FIA is accusing me of money laundering and involving me in the cases. If I had to do this, why did I incur a loss of billions of rupees to my family’s business,” he added.

He said he did not accept the demands of sugar mills owners.

During the hearing, the FIA could not submit challan against Shehbaz and Hamza and sought from the court three more weeks for the submission. The court accepted the request and adjourned the case till Dec 11.

