NATIONAL

CM Buzdar directs departments to take result-oriented steps to curb smog

By APP

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for taking effective measures to overcome smog in the province and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Chairing a meeting at his office on Friday, the CM stressed that anti-smog measures should be result-oriented and ordered for continuing indiscriminate crackdown on factories and smoke-emitting vehicles in the province.

Similarly, action be initiated against factories involved in burning of tires, the CM said, adding that such units should be sealed along with imposition of fine on them.

Water should be sprinkled in the city daily and steps should be taken immediately for procurement of electric buses, he added.

The CM expressed his displeasure over delay in procurement of electric buses and asked to submit a final plan in this regard. He ordered for reducing the number of official vehicles by 50 per cent. He directed the secretaries to submit a compliance report to his office.

The scope of the anti-smog squad would be further expanded as five anti-smog squads have already been constituted in Lahore, he said.

The CM ordered for taking effective action against those responsible for burning stumble.

The environment protection department, agriculture, industries, transport and officials of the administration should personally monitor anti-smog measures in the field, he added.

Smog has been declared a calamity in the province and any violation of the ban on burning the solid waste would not be tolerated, he said and added that action would be initiated against the officials concerned of the waste management companies over any incident of burning of trash.

Earlier, the CM was briefed about the anti-smog steps taken by different departments.

Provincial EPD Minister Muhammad Rizwan, Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, SMBR, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting.

Previous articleCourt extends bails of Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Court extends bails of Shehbaz, Hamza in money laundering case

A banking court in Lahore on Saturday extended the bails of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz till December 11 in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Banned TTP wants reversal of FATA merger with KP

ISLAMABAD: The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has put forward three major demands to Pakistani authorities including reversal of the Federal Administered Tribal Areas (Fata)...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC terms depriving women of right of inheritance abominable

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday issued a written order on the inheritance of women in the country. The top court termed depriving women...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rupee likely to recover amid increase in key policy rate

KARACHI: The rupee is likely to make some recovery against the dollar next week due to significant rise in the key policy rate. The Monetary...
Read more
NATIONAL

DDRAP notifies new rules for doctors, pharma marketing

ISLAMABAD: Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a new code of conduct for pharmaceutical companies and doctors. Sources disclosed that after getting approval...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shehbaz says gas crisis due to govt’s criminal negligence

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif alleged the government's criminal negligence, incompetence and corruption for the country's is one of the major...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

SC terms depriving women of right of inheritance abominable

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Saturday issued a written order on the inheritance of women in the country. The top court termed depriving women...

Rupee likely to recover amid increase in key policy rate

DDRAP notifies new rules for doctors, pharma marketing

Shehbaz says gas crisis due to govt’s criminal negligence

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.