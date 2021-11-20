CM Buzdar directs departments to take result-oriented steps to curb smog

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has ordered for taking effective measures to overcome smog in the province and made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Chairing a meeting at his office on Friday, the CM stressed that anti-smog measures should be result-oriented and ordered for continuing indiscriminate crackdown on factories and smoke-emitting vehicles in the province.

Similarly, action be initiated against factories involved in burning of tires, the CM said, adding that such units should be sealed along with imposition of fine on them.

Water should be sprinkled in the city daily and steps should be taken immediately for procurement of electric buses, he added.

The CM expressed his displeasure over delay in procurement of electric buses and asked to submit a final plan in this regard. He ordered for reducing the number of official vehicles by 50 per cent. He directed the secretaries to submit a compliance report to his office.

The scope of the anti-smog squad would be further expanded as five anti-smog squads have already been constituted in Lahore, he said.

The CM ordered for taking effective action against those responsible for burning stumble.

The environment protection department, agriculture, industries, transport and officials of the administration should personally monitor anti-smog measures in the field, he added.

Smog has been declared a calamity in the province and any violation of the ban on burning the solid waste would not be tolerated, he said and added that action would be initiated against the officials concerned of the waste management companies over any incident of burning of trash.

Earlier, the CM was briefed about the anti-smog steps taken by different departments.

Provincial EPD Minister Muhammad Rizwan, Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik, SACM Hasaan Khawar, chief secretary, SMBR, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore and others attended the meeting.