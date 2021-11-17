NATIONAL

PM Imran Khan finally meets attention seeker Amir Liaquat

By News Desk

Prime Minister Imran Khan met the ‘icon of Karachi’, MNA Amir Liaquat, on Wednesday after he posted a despairing message on Twitter that the premier had met several lawmakers but had no time to meet him.

The prime minister gave audience to Amir Liaquat at his chambers at the Parliament House.

Taking to Twitter before the session kicked off, Liaquat said: “PM met every member but [did] not have time for the ICON of Karachi.”

The MNA added that he was “the man” who had won the seat for PTI from the “most crucial constituency” after he defeated his ex-senior colleague, Farooq Sattar.

In the 2018 general elections, Liaquat had secured the NA-245 constituency by bagging 56,615 votes, while Sattar was the runner up, who got 35,247 votes.

“I have defended PM and First Lady (bhabhi) every time but he (has) no time,” the lawmaker lamented, adding: “It is OK”.

Following this tweet, he posted another tweet where he shared that he was in the chamber of the prime minister, where he held a meeting with him.

“With Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI in his chamber. @SMQureshiPTI and @AliHZaidiPTI are with me, moving towards house (Parliament) in a while. All is well now. Will deliver speech in NA as well,” Liaquat said.

Later, he posted a photo with the prime minister, in which he also shared poetry.

News Desk

