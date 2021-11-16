World

No US return to the Moon before 2026: audit

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The return of humans to the Moon, already postponed last week by NASA from 2024 to 2025, will actually take place in 2026 “at the earliest”, according to a government audit published on Monday.

The Artemis program to return Americans to the Moon is encountering “technical difficulties and delays heightened by the Covid-19 pandemic and weather events,” NASA’s auditing body, the Office of Inspector General, said in a report.

“NASA’s goal to land astronauts on the Moon’s South Pole in late 2024 faces multiple significant challenges including major technical risks, an unrealistic development schedule, and lower-than requested funding levels,” the report said.

First, the new space suits needed for the mission will not be ready “until May 2025 at the earliest,” it said, noting “technical challenges and lack of funding.”

Secondly, the development of the “human landing system” or HLS, that has been entrusted to the company SpaceX will also “probably” suffer delays.

The lander, named Starship, will transfer astronauts, traveling on a capsule launched by NASA, from a lunar orbit to the Moon’s surface.

The Inspector General’s office praised the “fast pace” of SpaceX’s production, thanks to a system that “manufactures many engine parts and components in-house.”

During visits in August to headquarters in California and factories in Texas, the OIG said 20 Starship prototypes and 100 Raptor engines had already been built.

While for the past 15 years, the average time between awarding a contract and the first flight was eight and a half years, SpaceX is supposed to achieve this feat in half the time, the audit said.

“Given the time needed to develop and fully test the HLS and new spacesuits, we project NASA will exceed its current timetable for landing humans on the Moon in late 2024 by several years,” the report concluded.

The mission, which will be the modern-day equivalent of Apollo 11, is called Artemis 3. It will be preceded by Artemis 2, which will take astronauts to the Moon but without landing.

Before that, Artemis 1 will also go to the Moon, but without an astronaut on board. This mission is nominally scheduled for February 2022, but the audit estimates that it will actually take place “in the summer of 2022.”

The OIG report also concluded the lunar program was too expensive. It will cost as much as $93 billion by fiscal year 2025, according to the report’s estimates, with a cost per launch of $4.1 billion for the first four missions.

The space agency, financed by US taxpayers, must “identify ways to reduce costs”, it said.

Previous articleEngland will educate themselves over Qatar issues: Southgate
Next articleMyanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Myanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls

YANGON: Myanmar's junta has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with committing electoral fraud during the 2020 polls, state media reported Tuesday. Myanmar has...
Read more
World

Al Jazeera says its chief in Sudan taken to prison

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces have taken the bureau chief of Qatar-based Al Jazeera television to prison even though the prosecution ordered him freed, the...
Read more
World

WFP dispatches wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In order to avert a serious humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Monday that it has started dispatching...
Read more
World

Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Turkey after years of tension

ANKARA: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the UAE's de facto ruler, will visit Turkey for the first time in years...
Read more
World

Saudi Arabia grants citizenship to group of ‘talented’ expats

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has granted citizenship to a group of expatriates including doctors, clerics and academics, becoming the second Gulf Arab state to introduce...
Read more
World

British police arrest 3 men after deadly car blast outside hospital

British police announced the arrest of three men after a car exploded in front of Liverpool Women's Hospital, in the city centre, killing one...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two killed, 10 injured as train slams into school van

ISLAMABAD: At least two students were killed and 10 others injured on Tuesday morning when a school van collided with a train while passing...

Myanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls

No US return to the Moon before 2026: audit

England will educate themselves over Qatar issues: Southgate

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.