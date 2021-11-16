World

Kabul passport office suspends work as demand crashes system

By Reuters

KABUL: The Kabul passport office has been forced to suspend operations after equipment used for issuing biometric documents broke down under the pressure of processing thousands of applications a day, the head of the office said.

Worries about the future of Afghanistan under the new Taliban government and a gathering economic and humanitarian crisis that threatens millions with joblessness and hunger have fuelled an exodus, with thousands crossing the border every day.

Alam Gul Haqqani, director of the passport department, said as many as 15,000-20,000 people a day were camped outside the office in Kabul, five or six times more than the office was able to handle, with many sleeping on the pavement overnight.

Many were forced to come back day after day after failing to file their application and the biometric machines regularly broke down as they processed the documents, causing further delays, he said.

“To stop people suffering this and to avoid disturbance, we have decided to stop the activities of the passport department activities for a few days,” he told Tolo News television on Monday night, adding that the office would re-open soon.

On Tuesday, the interior ministry said 60 people, including a number of members of the passport department, had been arrested for using forged or fake documents to obtain a passport. There have also been growing complaints of people being forced to pay bribes to officials to get their applications approved.

International flights have slowly begun operating again with regular services from Kabul to Dubai and Islamabad offered by state-owned Ariana Afghan Airlines and privately owned Kam Air, in addition to charter services from other carriers.

Previous articleTaliban move to stabilize local Afghan currency in face of financial sanctions
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Taliban move to stabilize local Afghan currency in face of financial sanctions

ISLAMABAD: Seeking to stem the plummeting value of the local afghani currency, the Taliban's interim government in Afghanistan on Monday vowed to auction $10...
Read more
World

Biden raises human rights, Xi warns of Taiwan ‘red line’ in three hour talk

WASHINGTON/BEIJING: US President Joe Biden pressed his Chinese counterpart on Beijing's human rights practices, in an over three-hour call on Monday, while Xi Jinping warned...
Read more
World

Myanmar junta charges Suu Kyi with fraud during 2020 polls

YANGON: Myanmar's junta has charged ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi with committing electoral fraud during the 2020 polls, state media reported Tuesday. Myanmar has...
Read more
World

No US return to the Moon before 2026: audit

WASHINGTON: The return of humans to the Moon, already postponed last week by NASA from 2024 to 2025, will actually take place in 2026...
Read more
World

Al Jazeera says its chief in Sudan taken to prison

KHARTOUM: Sudanese security forces have taken the bureau chief of Qatar-based Al Jazeera television to prison even though the prosecution ordered him freed, the...
Read more
World

WFP dispatches wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In order to avert a serious humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the World Food Programme (WFP) announced on Monday that it has started dispatching...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Lasting peace in South Asia linked with resolution of Kashmir dispute:...

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said sustainable peace in South Asia was contingent upon the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir...

MQM-P announces support for electronic voting legislation

Hamza meets Pervaiz in Lahore

New Zealand captain Williamson skips India T20 series

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.