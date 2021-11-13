Chinese enterprise gifts Covid-19 testing kits to Pakistan

BEIJING: A Chinese enterprise on Friday gifted a batch of 100,000 Covid-19 testing kits and sample releaser buffer to Pakistan to bolster its capacity in the ongoing fight against the pandemic.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque, China-Pakistan Friendship Association Chairman Ambassador Sha Zukang, Chinese Peoples Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Vice President Li Xikui, China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development Secretary General Wang Longshe, Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine Deputy General Manager Wang Rui, and senior officials and representatives of media organisations attended the handing over ceremony at the Pakistan Embassy.

Thanking the Chinese enterprise for the generous gift, Moin ul Haque paid rich tribute to the Chinese people and government for supporting Pakistan in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He highlighted that the Pakistan-China closer cooperation during the pandemic has added another glorious chapter to the proud history of bilateral relations.

He said that the donation of testing kits would be immensely helpful in supporting Pakistan’s fight against Covid-19.

He informed that the Chinese vaccines have been a backbone of Pakistan’s inoculation drive and so far, about 130 million doses have been delivered to Pakistan from China, adding, “Today’s ceremony is yet another demonstration of this act of friendship and generosity.”

In his speech, Li Xikui said that CPAFFC would continue to meet Pakistan’s critical needs in the future as well. Ambassador Sha Zukang said that anti-pandemic cooperation between Pakistan and China had been beneficial to both the countries.