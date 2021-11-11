Water pollution of Pakistan

Water pollution is a very plebeian issue in Pakistan.The contamination of water bodies with toxic harmful entities and pathogens like fungi, viruses, bacteria, and so many more. Moreover, there are numerous reasons effects of water pollution. Water polluted water often causes many diseases such as typhoid, amoebiasis, ascariasis, rashes, earache, respiratory infection, hepatitis, diarrhea, vomiting stomach aches, cancer, nervous illness. furthermore, according to a solitary estimate, 53,000 children in Pakistan are affected by the ghosts of children diarrhea every year after drinking water containing hazardous bacteria. According to another estimate, 40% per cent of all deaths in Pakistan are caused by water infected with sewage and poor quality industrial water. Pakistani people are suffering many problems due to water pollution. So, it is my humbly request to our PM Imran Khan, to resolve this serious issue as very soon you want to protect the youth of Pakistan.

Water pollution is one of the major threats to public health in Pakistan. Drinking water quality is poorly managed and monitored. Pakistan ranks at number 80 among 122 nations regarding drinking water quality. Drinking water sources, both surface and groundwater are contaminated with coliforms, toxic metals and pesticides throughout the country. Various drinking water quality parameters set by WHO are frequently violated. Human activities like improper disposal of municipal and industrial effluents and indiscriminate applications of agrochemicals in agriculture are the main factors contributing to the deterioration of water quality. Microbial and chemical pollutants are the main factors responsible exclusively or in combination for various public health problems. This review discusses a detailed layout of drinking water quality in Pakistan with special emphasis on major pollutants, sources of pollution and the consequent health problems. The data presented in this review are extracted from various studies published in national and international journals. Also reports released by the government and non-governmental organizations are included. Causes of water pollution is mainly caused by the disposal of untreated municipal liquid waste, leaking of sewage lines and industrial waste water. Effects of water pollution affects adversely in drinking water contamination, pollution of water bodies e.g. rivers, canals, drains, sub-soil water pollution, loss of aquatic life, crop damages, heavy metals in food chain, increased rate of waterborne diseases

Remedies to control water pollution include treatment plants for municipal and industrial effluents before disposal to water bodies, adequate collection, recycling and disposal, application of “Clean Technology” at the industrial units, segregate sewage lines to avoid mixing with drinking water supply, filter plants for clean drinking water. Conservation of water must be focused to avoid water scarcity in future. People should not pour water down the drain, instead use it to water your plants or garden. Additonally, fix dripping faucets, one drop per second wastes 2700 gallons of water per year. Also, take shorter showers and turn off the water while you lather up and turn off the water while brushing your teeth or washing your face.

Saba Baran

Turbat, Kech