NATIONAL

ECP to take action against officers involved in Daska by-election fiasco

By News Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday discussed reports of two inquiry committees, which were earlier formed to probe the Daska by-election.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was attended by ECP members Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Mahmood Jatoi, ECP secretary, and other senior officials.

According to the press release issued by the ECP, the commission had formed two inquiry committees to probe the by-election.

According to details, the first committee, comprising Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gull, Regional Election Commissioner Gujranwala Majid Sharif Dogar and Special Secretary Finance Mujahid Sherdil, was formed to probe against the administrative officers. The mandate of this committee was to determine the negligence in duty on the day of polling due to which law and order was violated.

The second committee, comprising Joint Provincial Election Commissioner Saeed Gull, was set up to ascertain the role of the presiding officers and security personnel on duty, who had gone missing on the election night and later come to the office of the returning officer on the morning of February 20.

The mandate of the inquiry officer was to seek the assistance of an expert body and make it possible to obtain forensics in order to find out where the presiding officers had stayed.

Both inquiry reports are available on the ECP’s website.

According to a news outlet, an inquiry report revealed that former special assistant to Punjab CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had chaired meetings in the Daska assistant commissioner’s office, where “illegal” activities were planned for the by-election.

The report further said that the AC’s office was the centre for Awan’s plenary sessions.

The ECP would initiate departmental or criminal proceedings or both in the light of the inquiry reports. The next formal meeting of the commission would be held within a week.

Previous articleInsanity vs sanity
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Military briefing to lawmakers: ‘Pakistan will continue support for peace in Afghanistan’

At a high-level security meeting held on Monday, lawmakers were told that Pakistan desired a government in Afghanistan that was representative of its people...
Read more
NATIONAL

Ceasefire agreed between govt and TTP: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday announced that a ‘complete ceasefire’ has been agreed between the government and the banned...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan among first countries to meet ‘Bonn Challenge’: Faisal

Senator Faisal Javed Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) revealed on Monday that by restoring over 600,000 hectares of land into forests and planting a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Global convergence on Afghanistan vital to avoid humanitarian crisis: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reiterated the dire need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shaukat Tarin urges people to pay taxes

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin urged the public on Monday to make it clear that they can not...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM directs to bring sugar stock out for sale in market

PM Imran gave directive to the concerned authorities on Monday to bring the entire sugar stock for sale in the market, while adding that...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Depression in Pakistan

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses worldwide. Approximately 280 million depression cases happen annually. It has been estimated that mental illnesses...

Education in Sindh

Security briefing

Tearaway bowler

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.