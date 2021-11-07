NATIONAL

Journalist’s widow seeks justice, financial assistance

By APP

NAUSHERO FEROZ: Late journalist Aziz Memon’s  widow has appealed for the immediate arrest of her husband’s killers and sought financial assistance to run her house and a job for her son.

She has also appealed for fulfilment of the promises made by the provincial ministers and advisors to provide her justice and financial help.

She said her financial condition was very bad and all their expenditures were being borne by her late husband’s elder brother.

The deceased journalist Aziz Memon was the correspondent of a local regional newspaper and a news channel at Mahrabpur Tehsil of district Naushero Feroz, Sindh, who was murdered on February 16, 2020.

Late Aziz Memon’s widow said the provincial ministers and advisors had promised for the provision of job to her son but unfortunately not a single promise had been fulfilled so far.

She appealed to the Prime Minister, Chief Justice of Pakistan, Army Chief and  Chief Minister Sindh for financial support and justice.

The deceased journalist’s elder brother Hafeezur Rehman said that he had requested the provincial ministers and advisors for provision of job to late Aziz’s son, who was an Engineer, but they were still waiting for a positive response.

He said they were running from pillar to post for the justice whereas the main accused was at large even after a 19 months of the journalist’s murder.

He alleged the police for not cooperating and using delaying tactics to bring the culprits to book.

Previous articleDiplomatic Corner: KKH best trade route to boosting Pak-Kazakhstan trade volume: Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Diplomatic Corner: KKH best trade route to boosting Pak-Kazakhstan trade volume: Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan, Mr Yerzhan Kistafin Sunday called for using the Karakorum Highway (KKH) as best trade route between the two...
Read more
NATIONAL

Seven godowns sealed, 19 arrested for hoarding sugar in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: As many as seven godowns were sealed and 2,321 hoarded sacks of sugar were recovered during the action of civic authorities in Bahawalnagar...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sugar hoarding: Two of four sugar brokers detained in Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore administration is tightening its noose around the sugar mafia as the authorities have issued detention orders of sugar brokers involved in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Anti-Hoarding drive: 799 raids conducted; 19 nabbed, 24 FIRs registered in Pindi

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi district administration conducted 799 raids in different markets of the district to check hoarding and profiteering during current month while 19 shopkeepers...
Read more
NATIONAL

Environment paying price of conflict in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The decades-long conflict in Indian-occupied Kashmir that has cost human life also has not spared the fragile environment of the region, experts say. For...
Read more
NATIONAL

COVID-19 positivity rate under 3% in Pakistan for last three weeks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday confirmed 471 new Covid-19 cases and 20 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. Pakistan reported...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Anti-Hoarding drive: 799 raids conducted; 19 nabbed, 24 FIRs registered in...

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi district administration conducted 799 raids in different markets of the district to check hoarding and profiteering during current month while 19 shopkeepers...

India’s NSA Summit to be ‘flop show’; an attempt to undo ‘spoiler’ image

Environment paying price of conflict in Kashmir

COVID-19 positivity rate under 3% in Pakistan for last three weeks

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.