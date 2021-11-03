Zardari seeks acquittal in graft cases under amended NAB law

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday filed a plea for his acquittal in more accountability references against him under the second NAB amendment ordinance.

Zardari has submitted pleas for his acquittal in Park Lane, mega-money laundering and Thatta Water Supply references in the accountability court of Islamabad.

The court issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over the petitions from the former president and sought its reply over the matter.

The accountability watchdog informed the court that it has yet to receive gazette notification of the third amended ordinance of the NAB.

“The court’s work being affected due to absence of the gazette notification,” the accountability judge said.

Zardari has also filed a petition for his acquittal under the Toshakhana reference. The NAB prosecutor pleaded to the court to reject the acquittal plea of the former president.

It is to be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained the accountability court from indicting Zardari in an Rs8 billion suspicious bank transactions case.

A division bench of the high court in its written verdict has restrained the accountability court from framing charges against Zardari in the suspicious transaction of Rs8.3 billion references.

The court summoned a reply from NAB on Zardari’s petition by November 18 and adjourned further hearing of the case.