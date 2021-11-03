Sports

Australia hoping not to rely on rivals England at World Cup

By AFP
CARDIFF, WALES - MAY 05: Joe Root of England bats during the Twenty20 International match between England and Pakistan at Sophia Gardens on May 05, 2019 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

DUBAI: Say it quietly ‘Down Under’, but Australia may need a favour from old enemy England if they are to reach the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

With England effectively assured of their semi-final place with four wins out of four in Group 1 of the tournament, Australia and South Africa are left to scramble over the last spot.

At the moment, the Proteas have six points from four games while Australia are on four points from three matches.

However, after an eight-wicket mauling by England in their last match after being dismissed for 125, Aaron Finch’s team took a hit on their run-rate which will be the tiebreaker should they finish level on points with South Africa.

On Thursday, Australia will look to even up their points and runs when they face a hapless Bangladesh side who have lost all four matches.

Despite their precarious position, the Australians, who still have the West Indies to face, insist they are not looking to England to help them out when Eoin Morgan’s men take on South Africa in their last group game on Saturday.

“No, we’re purely thinking about the two games we have to win. Sometimes that’s really good because you know you have to win those games,” said left-arm spinner Ashton Agar on Wednesday.

“We go into every game thinking that you have to win. It’s something that helps you move on from the England game.

“I think that’s really important, to move forward, to put that one behind us because England played incredibly well, and obviously they beat us pretty convincingly.”

Australia, who have never won the T20 World Cup, have so far defeated South Africa by five wickets and Sri Lanka by seven wickets, continuing the overall trend of teams fielding first coming out on top in the humid conditions of the Gulf.

“We’ve practiced bowling with wet balls. I think that’s something you have to prepare for coming to this part of the world,” said Agar, who took one wicket and made 20 runs in the game with England, his only appearance so far.

Previous articleZardari seeks acquittal in graft cases under amended NAB law
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Pakistan can ‘take on’ any team in T20 semis: Rizwan

DUBAI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan vowed Pakistan can beat any team in the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals after they romped into the last four with...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic survives scare to battle past Fucsovics in Paris

PARIS: World number one Novak Djokovic endured a tough return to the ATP singles circuit but battled through to beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary...
Read more
Sports

Concussed Pucovski ‘unlikely’ to make Ashes opener for Australia

CANBERRA: Australian batting prodigy Will Pucovski is unlikely to play in the first Ashes Test against England after failing to recover from a concussion,...
Read more
Sports

South Africa thrash Bangladesh by 6 wickets

ABU DHABI: Kagiso Rabada took 3-20 and skipper Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 31 as South Africa beat Bangladesh by six wickets at the...
Read more
Sports

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Namibia to secure semi-final spot

Pakistan became the first team to qualify for the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup 2021 after beating Namibia by 45 runs in Abu...
Read more
Sports

Holders France stunned by Canada at Billie Jean King Cup

PRAGUE: Champions France stumbled at the first hurdle as they lost to Canada in their opening tie of the maiden Billie Jean King Cup...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Biden thanks Imran for joining pact to slash methane emissions

GLASGOW: President Joe Biden offered his thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan after the latter joined an effort led by the United States and...

Suspect in Noor murder removed from courtroom over foul-mouthed attack on judge

Pakistan monitors Turkey-hosted naval drills in Eastern Mediterranean

Islamabad witnesses continuous increase of dengue fever cases

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.